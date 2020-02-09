Barclays Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Olin (NYSE:OLN)

Olin (NYSE:OLN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OLN. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.46.

Shares of Olin stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,455,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,851. Olin has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. Olin had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olin will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $151,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 40.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

