Barclays Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Barclays reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Commerzbank restated a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Qiagen from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.23.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.09.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Qiagen by 29.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Qiagen by 15.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 295,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,003,000 after acquiring an additional 39,756 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Qiagen by 17.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Qiagen by 23.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 15,796 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Qiagen by 14.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

