Barclays Trims FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Target Price to $18.00

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the information security company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FEYE. Bank of America lowered FireEye from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered FireEye from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FireEye from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised FireEye from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

NASDAQ FEYE traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $15.08. 4,798,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,179,514. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.08. FireEye has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $18.34.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $235.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.65 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $1,082,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 345,101 shares in the company, valued at $6,225,622.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $105,914.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 405,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,858,359.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye in the second quarter valued at $8,676,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 27.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,238,934 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $29,867,000 after purchasing an additional 486,491 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 983.9% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 346,575 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 314,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 466.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 302,390 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 248,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 3,511.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 241,972 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 235,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

