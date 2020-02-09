Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $62.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SRDX. Lake Street Capital raised SurModics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded SurModics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded SurModics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded SurModics to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.75.

NASDAQ:SRDX traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.23. 81,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,166. SurModics has a twelve month low of $38.06 and a twelve month high of $61.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average of $42.62. The stock has a market cap of $572.06 million, a PE ratio of 65.78 and a beta of 1.04.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. SurModics had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $22.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. Analysts forecast that SurModics will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $201,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,963.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $28,838.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,715.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SurModics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,842,000 after purchasing an additional 38,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SurModics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 484,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SurModics by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 308,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 55,696 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of SurModics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 175,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SurModics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,982,000. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

