Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BASFY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Basf from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Basf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of Basf stock opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. Basf has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

