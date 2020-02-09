Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Position Boosted by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Baxter International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,120,911,000 after buying an additional 620,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,589,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,324,263,000 after purchasing an additional 560,814 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,322,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 542,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,351,000 after purchasing an additional 274,388 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Baxter International by 82.8% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 582,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,925,000 after purchasing an additional 263,756 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra upped their target price on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded down $2.05 on Friday, reaching $91.25. 2,306,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,807. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.57 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.63 and its 200-day moving average is $85.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.