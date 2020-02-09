Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €75.15 ($87.38).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMW. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

BMW stock traded down €1.64 ($1.91) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €64.69 ($75.22). 2,438,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €71.04 and its 200-day moving average is €68.23. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12 month low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a 12 month high of €78.30 ($91.05). The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

