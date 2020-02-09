Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.90-12.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.549-17.722 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.04 billion.Becton Dickinson and also updated its FY20 guidance to $11.90-$12.10 EPS.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $5.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.91. 3,712,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,674. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.41 and its 200-day moving average is $258.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 90.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. Becton Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $221.47 and a 52 week high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $279.38.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,039 shares of company stock valued at $36,258,315 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

