Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Trading Down 12.5%

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA) was down 12.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 2,212 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 45,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $637,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.53.

About Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA)

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for uranium and lithium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Kibby Basin property covering 6,820 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; 50% interests in the Crackingstone River property with 1 mineral claim covering 12,841 ha located in northern Saskatchewan; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mid Corner/Johnson Croft property with 31 mineral claims encompassing 7 Sq.

