BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BGCP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.39.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The firm had revenue of $487.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGCP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in BGC Partners by 23.2% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BGC Partners by 31.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in BGC Partners by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

