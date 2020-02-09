BidaskClub Downgrades Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) to Strong Sell

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $143.50 on Friday. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 52-week low of $124.57 and a 52-week high of $157.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.65. The company has a market capitalization of $486.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.55.
In other news, CEO Heather E. Brilliant acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.00 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Diamond Hill Investment Group
Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.
