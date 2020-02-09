BidaskClub Downgrades Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) to Strong Sell

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $143.50 on Friday. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 52-week low of $124.57 and a 52-week high of $157.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.65. The company has a market capitalization of $486.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, CEO Heather E. Brilliant acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.00 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHIL. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 22.0% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

