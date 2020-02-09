BidaskClub Downgrades Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) to Strong Sell

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TWNK. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.89.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $13.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.58. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $227.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.80 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $1,939,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,307,348 shares of company stock worth $18,533,779. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 9.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 312.5% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

