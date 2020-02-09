BidaskClub Lowers ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ICFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of ICF International in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ICF International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from to and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of ICF International in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.57.

NASDAQ ICFI traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.56. ICF International has a twelve month low of $67.97 and a twelve month high of $95.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.63.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $373.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.13 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.87%. ICF International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICF International will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in ICF International by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in ICF International by 101.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 23,066 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ICF International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in ICF International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 294,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,900,000 after buying an additional 16,244 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ICF International by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

