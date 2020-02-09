BidaskClub Upgrades Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of RCKT stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 316,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 11.07 and a quick ratio of 11.07. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $27.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,006,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,455,000 after purchasing an additional 447,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 235,411 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 34,066 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

