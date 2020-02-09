Binance USD (BUSD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $41.97 Million

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $30.04 million and approximately $41.97 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009942 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00039415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $583.96 or 0.05786162 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023761 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00121066 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00039229 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Binance USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

