Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.69) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full-year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.57) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.04).

BPTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPTH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 19,858.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 19,858 shares in the last quarter. 5.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BPTH opened at $6.28 on Thursday. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.85 and a current ratio of 13.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

