Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Shares Gap Up to $0.32

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.32. Biocept shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 4,122,257 shares.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Biocept in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 268.76% and a negative net margin of 552.54%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 103,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Planning owned 0.22% of Biocept as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biocept Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

