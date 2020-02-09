Bitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $183.21 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (CURRENCY:BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $183.21 billion and approximately $36.15 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $10,061.54 on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitlish, CoinTiger, HitBTC and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $446.69 or 0.04428220 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.38 or 0.00767098 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00019285 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000462 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000148 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 18,208,575 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org . The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Balances – block chain The block chain is a shared public ledger on which the entire Bitcoin network relies. All confirmed transactions are included in the block chain. This way, Bitcoin wallets can calculate their spendable balance and new transactions can be verified to be spending bitcoins that are actually owned by the spender. The integrity and the chronological order of the block chain are enforced with cryptography. Transactions – private keys A transaction is a transfer of value between Bitcoin wallets that gets included in the block chain. Bitcoin wallets keep a secret piece of data called a private key or seed, which is used to sign transactions, providing a mathematical proof that they have come from the owner of the wallet. The signature also prevents the transaction from being altered by anybody once it has been issued. All transactions are broadcast between users and usually begin to be confirmed by the network in the following 10 minutes, through a process called mining. Processing – mining Mining is a distributed consensus system that is used to confirm waiting transactions by including them in the block chain. It enforces a chronological order in the block chain, protects the neutrality of the network, and allows different computers to agree on the state of the system. To be confirmed, transactions must be packed in a block that fits very strict cryptographic rules that will be verified by the network. These rules prevent previous blocks from being modified because doing so would invalidate all following blocks. Mining also creates the equivalent of a competitive lottery that prevents any individual from easily adding new blocks consecutively in the block chain. This way, no individuals can control what is included in the block chain or replace parts of the block chain to roll back their own spends.”

Bitcoin Coin Trading

Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: xBTCe, Bibox, Bitsane, Bitfinex, Bitlish, CoinTiger, Bit-Z, CoinsBank, Liquid, InfinityCoin Exchange, HADAX, DOBI trade, Bittrex, Coincheck, BtcTrade.im, FCoin, Instant Bitex, YoBit, BitForex, GOPAX, CPDAX, Ovis, TOPBTC, Mercatox, Coinbe, LBank, DigiFinex, Kraken, HitBTC, Kryptono, ZB.COM, OEX, Hotbit, B2BX, Livecoin, Korbit, LATOKEN, OKEx, C2CX, QuadrigaCX, Vebitcoin, Coinroom, BiteBTC, ABCC, Upbit, Coinone, Huobi, Coinsquare, Exrates, IDAX, CoinEgg, ChaoEX, BitMart, Coinhub, RightBTC, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Sistemkoin, OOOBTC, Tidex, Negocie Coins, LocalTrade, Exmo, BitMEX, Bitstamp, Covesting, Zaif, Allcoin, Binance, Fatbtc, Cryptonex, BCEX, Gate.io, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Coindeal, bitFlyer, BigONE, Paribu, Iquant, UEX, Kucoin, itBit, CoinEx, Gemini, MBAex, Coinbase Pro, Bitinka, CoinBene, EXX, Simex, Coinsuper, LakeBTC, BitBay, CEX.IO, Bitbank, Cobinhood, Bithumb, DragonEX, BTCBOX and IDCM. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.