Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Trading Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $106.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for $0.0759 or 0.00000750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

