Bitcoin Incognito Hits Market Cap of $311,027.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $311,027.00 and approximately $47,810.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Escodex and Graviex. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002290 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000050 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24, STEX, Escodex and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

