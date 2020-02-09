Bitcoin Private Achieves Market Cap of $625,978.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $625,978.00 and $1,167.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Nanex, Altcoin Trader and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00694184 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00127133 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00115322 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002337 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, TOPBTC, Nanex, Altcoin Trader, Exrates and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

