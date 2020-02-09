Bitcoinus (BITS) Trading Down 31% Over Last Week

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $29,682.00 and approximately $310.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00046588 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00062255 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000778 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00083811 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,129.63 or 1.00510829 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000638 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000442 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,218,750,891 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.