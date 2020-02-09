BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €54.81 ($63.73).

BNP opened at €51.83 ($60.27) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($80.43). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €51.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is €46.90.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

