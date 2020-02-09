Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,764 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Boeing by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,521 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $3,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $333.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.28.

NYSE:BA traded down $4.68 on Friday, reaching $336.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,335,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,451,532. The company has a 50-day moving average of $327.02 and a 200 day moving average of $349.75. The stock has a market cap of $192.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $302.72 and a 12-month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -236.89%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

