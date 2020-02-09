BOMB Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One BOMB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00006290 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. BOMB has a market cap of $605,137.00 and $62,729.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00046265 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00062648 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000789 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00078995 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,090.98 or 0.99973486 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000600 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000442 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 953,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,083 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

