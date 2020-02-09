Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.35 Million

Brokerages forecast that Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) will announce $11.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boxlight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.09 million to $11.60 million. Boxlight posted sales of $11.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boxlight will report full-year sales of $39.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.80 million to $39.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $45.04 million, with estimates ranging from $43.07 million to $47.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boxlight.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.81 million. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 93.01%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BOXL shares. National Securities started coverage on Boxlight in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boxlight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boxlight by 319.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boxlight by 188.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 242,393 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boxlight during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Boxlight during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOXL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,816. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 5.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Boxlight has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $4.56.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

