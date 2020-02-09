BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Acquired by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,152 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 659.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,414,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,204 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BP by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,071,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $344,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,781 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in BP by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,721,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $291,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,803 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in BP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,537,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in BP by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,066,696,000 after acquiring an additional 409,260 shares in the last quarter. 10.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.37. 7,754,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,365,067. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BP plc has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BP plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on BP. Berenberg Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

