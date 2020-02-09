Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 359 ($4.72) to GBX 384 ($5.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 361.20 ($4.75).

Shares of BRW stock opened at GBX 358.40 ($4.71) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 21.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 364.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 332.98. Brewin Dolphin has a 52-week low of GBX 284.19 ($3.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 377.20 ($4.96).

In related news, insider David Richardson Nicol sold 15,986 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.37), for a total value of £53,073.52 ($69,815.21).

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

