Brickblock Trading Up 17.9% This Week (BBK)

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Brickblock token can currently be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, BitMart and IDEX. Brickblock has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $34.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Brickblock has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00047313 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00062496 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000757 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00086108 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,022.77 or 1.00454831 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000569 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Brickblock Profile

Brickblock is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. Brickblock’s official message board is blog.brickblock.io . The official website for Brickblock is www.brickblock.io . The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Brickblock

Brickblock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Brickblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Brickblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

