Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.30-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.775-3.775 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion.Brink’s also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS.

NYSE:BCO opened at $82.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.76 and a 200-day moving average of $86.85. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 150.02 and a beta of 1.52. Brink’s has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $97.12.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $935.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.29 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.74% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brink’s will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brink’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brink’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

