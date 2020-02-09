Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.00-6.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.5-42.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.2 billion.Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 7.15-7.45 EPS.

NYSE BMY opened at $66.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day moving average is $55.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $109.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Gabelli assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

