Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.15-7.45 for the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.00-6.20 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.69.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

