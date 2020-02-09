Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-$6.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.5-$42.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.21 billion.Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.00-6.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.69.

BMY stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13,093,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,297,829. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $109.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

