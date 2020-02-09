Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $333.39.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $315.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,711. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $250.09 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The company has a market cap of $127.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,146 shares of company stock valued at $77,974,726. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Broadcom by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $333,055,000 after buying an additional 545,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $133,380,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Broadcom by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 911,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,574,000 after buying an additional 229,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,165,246,000 after purchasing an additional 138,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,997,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

