Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $333.39.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.
Shares of AVGO stock traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $315.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,711. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $250.09 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The company has a market cap of $127.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,146 shares of company stock valued at $77,974,726. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Broadcom by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $333,055,000 after buying an additional 545,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $133,380,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Broadcom by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 911,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,574,000 after buying an additional 229,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,165,246,000 after purchasing an additional 138,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,997,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.
Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.