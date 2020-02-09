Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Broadwind Energy stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70. Broadwind Energy has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $2.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Broadwind Energy by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $417,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadwind Energy by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 407,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 219,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadwind Energy by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 159,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Broadwind Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,777,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 19,004 shares in the last quarter. 40.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

