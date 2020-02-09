Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.
Broadwind Energy stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70. Broadwind Energy has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $2.59.
About Broadwind Energy
Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.
