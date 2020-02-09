Brokerages Anticipate Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to Announce $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will announce $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.10. Aaron’s posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aaron’s.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AAN. KeyCorp set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aaron’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,658,000 after buying an additional 452,097 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 1,539.0% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 378,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,622,000 after buying an additional 355,500 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aaron’s during the third quarter worth $14,856,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth $12,335,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth $9,659,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AAN traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $55.50. 640,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.39. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $78.65.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aaron’s (AAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.