Brokerages Anticipate CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CrossFirst Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of CFB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 104,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,892. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

