Brokerages Anticipate Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) will report sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.09 billion and the lowest is $2.07 billion. Williams Companies reported sales of $2.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full year sales of $8.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $9.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Williams Companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.73.

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.06. 7,364,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,716,289. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average is $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 162.00, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.59. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $29.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 192.41%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Williams Companies by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

