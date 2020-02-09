Brokerages Expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. Healthcare Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Healthcare Services Group.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,265,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,839,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $4,251,000.

HCSG traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $26.42. The stock had a trading volume of 379,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,906. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.64. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.75.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

