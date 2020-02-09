Brokerages Expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $41.33 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Opiant Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Ann L. Macdougall bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $67,550.00. Also, insider Phil Skolnick sold 7,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $96,216.21. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,885 shares of company stock worth $106,604. Insiders own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPNT. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 20,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.49. 9,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.27. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $18.23.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

