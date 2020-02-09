Brokerages Set Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) PT at $42.19

Shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.19.

ACA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti lifted their price target on Arcosa from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth $4,297,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arcosa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,926,000 after buying an additional 13,705 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arcosa by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Arcosa by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcosa stock opened at $45.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average is $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.48. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

