Brokerages Set HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Target Price at $164.13

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 27th.

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $294,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $4,513,453.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,763,503. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCA stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.93. 2,395,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.09. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $151.93.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.09. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

