Brokerages Set Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Target Price at $14.20

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

HT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

NYSE HT traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $13.77. The company had a trading volume of 332,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,877. The firm has a market cap of $541.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hasu P. Shah purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $49,315.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,646 shares of company stock valued at $212,059. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HT. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 890.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 248,263 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,427,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,235,000 after purchasing an additional 219,159 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,364,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $2,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.