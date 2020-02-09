Brokerages Set Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) PT at $60.00

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

POR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti increased their target price on Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

In other Portland General Electric news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,344.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 30.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,181,000 after purchasing an additional 104,965 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 24.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 356,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 46.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 25,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.65. The stock had a trading volume of 330,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,456. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $61.83. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.