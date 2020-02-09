Brokerages Set Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Price Target at $18.60

Shares of Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STRO. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, October 21st.

STRO traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,282. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,694,000 after buying an additional 719,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after buying an additional 228,480 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 995.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 54,130 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 2,503.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 25,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 18,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

