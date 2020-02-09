Brokerages Set Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Price Target at $100.16

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

NYSE WCN traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.08. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $80.66 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61.

In related news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $84,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Waste Connections by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 279.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

