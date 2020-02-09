Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.49

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and traded as high as $10.40. Brunswick Bancorp shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 454 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.02.

About Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW)

Brunswick Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Brunswick Bank & Trust that provides various personal and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, certificate of deposit, IRA accounts, and time deposits; and offers various loans, including commercial mortgages, small business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as equipment financing loans.

