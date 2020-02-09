BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Price Target Cut to GBX 175

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the communications services company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s previous close.

BT.A has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC cut BT Group – CLASS A to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 157 ($2.07) to GBX 146 ($1.92) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 305 ($4.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 222.58 ($2.93).

Shares of BT.A stock opened at GBX 154.94 ($2.04) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion and a PE ratio of 6.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 183.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 185.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52-week low of GBX 157.67 ($2.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 239.85 ($3.16).

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Simon Lowth purchased 106,856 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £217,986.24 ($286,748.54).

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

