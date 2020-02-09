Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Builders FirstSource is a leading supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States. Manufacturing facilities include plants that manufacture roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, aluminum and vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes windows, interior and exterior doors, dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork and other building products. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens raised shares of Builders FirstSource from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $24.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $27.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $123,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

