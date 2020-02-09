Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.98

Shares of Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.98 and traded as low as $19.50. Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 1,361,953 shares traded.

BMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.59) price objective on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $227.71 million and a P/E ratio of 5.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 21.96.

Bushveld Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in South Africa. It operates through three segments: Vanadium and Iron Ore, Coal Exploration, and Vanadium Mining and Production. It explores for vanadium, titanium, iron ore, phosphate, tin, and thermal coal deposits.

