Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.98

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2020

Shares of Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.98 and traded as low as $19.50. Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 1,361,953 shares traded.

BMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.59) price objective on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $227.71 million and a P/E ratio of 5.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 21.96.

About Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN)

Bushveld Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in South Africa. It operates through three segments: Vanadium and Iron Ore, Coal Exploration, and Vanadium Mining and Production. It explores for vanadium, titanium, iron ore, phosphate, tin, and thermal coal deposits.

